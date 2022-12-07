Report: Liverpool Close in On Jude Bellingham Amid Chelsea Interest

Jude Bellingham is the subject of interest from every top club in Europe as of right now, but Liverpool seem to be moving ever so close to becoming the club to secure the player.

Chelsea have interest in Bellingham, but now look set to miss out on one of their midfield targets to their Premier League rivals. Jurgen Klopp is heavily pushing for Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool look to have moved ahead of Real Madrid in the race.

Liverpool are closing in on Jude Bellingham. IMAGO / Xinhua

According to Christian Falk of SportBild, Liverpool are now favorites to sign Jude Bellingham, and have moved ahead of the other frontrunners Real Madrid in the race to secure the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Liverpool have been chasing a top class midfielder since the beginning of last summer, and have already missed out on Aurelien Tchouameni. They are determined to beat Madrid to the signing of Bellingham.

Chelsea have interest in Bellingham, and the club do have belief they could secure the signing from a financial point of view. Bellingham's decision however is something Chelsea could never guarantee.

Steven Gerrard is a hero of Bellingham, and the chance to follow in the footsteps of a hero of his may be huge in the deal. The chance to work under Jurgen Klopp is also likely to be a contributing factor.

A blow for Chelsea, but Declan Rice is their true number one target.

