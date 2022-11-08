Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Confident Of Signing Chelsea Target Jude Bellingham

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Report: Liverpool Confident Of Signing Chelsea Target Jude Bellingham

Liverpool are reportedly confident of signing Chelsea target Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool are reportedly confident of their chances to sign Jude Bellingham in the coming months, and are willing to fight off the competition they are likely to face on the way to signing the English midfielder.

Chelsea of course have major interest in Bellingham, and he would be considered a number one target in terms of the midfield position for the club. 

Liverpool however feel very confident of their chances of signing Bellingham, and it's felt their strongest competitor is Manchester City.

Jude Bellingham

Liverpool are confident of signing Chelsea target Jude Bellingham.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Florian Plettenburg of Sky Germany, Liverpool are confident of their chances of signing Jude Bellingham in the coming months, and believe they can fight off competition to sign him.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly pushing to sign Bellingham, as it is well documented Liverpool are in desperate need of a midfielder to improve the squad. It is a position that has cost them at times this season.

The price tag for Bellingham is expected to be €100million, and it's a fee Liverpool are willing to invest as they look to sign one of the most sought after players on the planet at this moment in time.

Chelsea have interest in Bellingham, and will not let Liverpool's interest deter their approaches. Todd Boehly believes Chelsea have the financial power to sign the Dortmund midfielder, and the club could be a dark horse in the race.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Armando Broja
Transfer News

Report: Armando Broja Expected To Stay At Chelsea In January

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku Could Wait For Real Madrid Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Graham Potter
News

Report: Chelsea Planning World Cup Abu Dhabi Camp

By Stephen Smith
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Interested In Christopher Nkunku

By Stephen Smith
Mason Mount heads the ball against Arsenal.
Match Coverage

'Really Frustrating' - Trevoh Chalobah On Arsenal Loss

By Stephen Smith
Reece James for England
Transfer News

BREAKING: Reece James Could Be Fit For The World Cup

By Dylan McBennett
Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Rule Out Signing Jorginho Over Wage Demands

By Dylan McBennett
Milan Skriniar
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Closing In On New Contract For Chelsea Target Milan Skriniar

By Dylan McBennett