IMAGO / LaPresse

Report: Liverpool Enter Race For Chelsea Target Rafael Leao

Liverpool have entered the race for Chelsea target Rafael Leao.

Liverpool are definitely missing a player like Sadio Mane this season after not fully replacing him after he joined Bayern Munich, and could be set to turn their attention to Rafael Leao as a replacement.

Leao is set to stay at AC Milan, as the club and player are in talks to sign a new contract, but Chelsea and Liverpool could be set to battle it out for the Portuguese winger in the meantime.

It may only be a small chance that either club can convince the player to leave, but it's one they feel is worth taking.

Rafael Leao

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Rafael Leao.

According to Milan News, Liverpool have entered the race to sign Chelsea target Rafael Leao, and the two clubs may not be alone. Manchester United have sent scouts to watch the player too.

Liverpool need a new winger with Sadio Mane never being replaced and Luiz Diaz not exactly having enough cover at the moment when he is injured or needing a rest, and Leao could be the answer to that.

Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao is expected to sign a new contract.

Chelsea have a lot of interest in Rafael Leao, and would certainly be willing to rival Liverpool for his signature. The blue's also are likely to have enough financial pull to convince Milan to allow the player to leave.

Leao is in talks to sign a new contract, and is expected to sign one, but until then the clubs will try their best.

