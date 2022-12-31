Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Expected To Move For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Report: Liverpool Expected To Move For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo

Liverpool are expected to move for Chelsea target Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool have had long standing interest in Moises Caicedo dating back to when he was still playing in Ecuador. The club may finally decide it's the right to move for him.

Reports today suggested that Liverpool want one midfielder now and one midfielder in the summer. The one in the summer is likely to be Jude Bellingham, and the club have been heavily linked to a January move for Caicedo.

Brighton would want around £75million for Moises Caicedo.

Moises Caicedo

Liverpool are expected to move for Moises Caicedo.

According to Neil Jones of Goal, Liverpool scouts are very impressed by Moises Caicedo, and believe they would be able to take the player away from Brighton if they did move for him.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea have also been heavily linked to Caicedo lately and are another club expected to move. The Enzo Fernandez signing may put a dent in the chances, but Todd Boehly has shown there is no bounds to who he will chase thus far.

The price tag is something Liverpool don't particularly believe is worth paying, and that may prove as one of the complications if they do chose to move for the player.

Manchester United also have interest but are unlikely to move in January due to their financial situation and the takeover.

Caicedo is likely to be open to a move away from Brighton, so it may come down to whichever club wants the player more.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Youssoufa Moukoko
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Believe They Lead The Race For Youssoufa Moukoko

By Dylan McBennett
Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea In Conversations With Jorginho Over New Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Match Prediction

By Dylan McBennett
Khephren Thuram
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Register Interest In Nice Midfielder Khephren Thuram

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Enzo Fernandez To Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Graham Potter
Transfer News

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Where To Watch

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Continuing To Push For Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett
Thiago Silva
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Expected To Hold Conversations With Thiago Silva

By Dylan McBennett