Report: Liverpool Expected To Move For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo

Liverpool have had long standing interest in Moises Caicedo dating back to when he was still playing in Ecuador. The club may finally decide it's the right to move for him.

Reports today suggested that Liverpool want one midfielder now and one midfielder in the summer. The one in the summer is likely to be Jude Bellingham, and the club have been heavily linked to a January move for Caicedo.

Brighton would want around £75million for Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool are expected to move for Moises Caicedo. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

According to Neil Jones of Goal, Liverpool scouts are very impressed by Moises Caicedo, and believe they would be able to take the player away from Brighton if they did move for him.

Chelsea have also been heavily linked to Caicedo lately and are another club expected to move. The Enzo Fernandez signing may put a dent in the chances, but Todd Boehly has shown there is no bounds to who he will chase thus far.

The price tag is something Liverpool don't particularly believe is worth paying, and that may prove as one of the complications if they do chose to move for the player.

Manchester United also have interest but are unlikely to move in January due to their financial situation and the takeover.

Caicedo is likely to be open to a move away from Brighton, so it may come down to whichever club wants the player more.

