Report: Liverpool Eye Chelsea Star Christian Pulisic as Sadio Mane Replacement

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic as a replacement for the departing Sadio Mane, according to reports.

The Reds will see Mane leave the club after six seasons at Anfield, signing for the club from Southampton ahead of the 2016/17 campaign.

Pulisic is now said to be a target for the Merseyside outfit, with the Blues' attacker being linked with Liverpool before he signed from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

As per Christian Falk, Jurgen Klopp's side are interested in signing the American international as a replacement for Mane this summer.

Pulisic is currently on international duty for the USMNT, and provided two assists for them in their 3-0 win against Morocco on Thursday night.

Previous reports have also revealed that Klopp is 'keen' on signing the 23-year-old in the upcoming transfer window.

However while there may be existing interest from the Reds in a potential move, other reports have suggested that a deal between the two Premier League sides may be unlikely.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

This is due to the fact that Liverpool may not be able to pay the valuation set by Chelsea for the player, a fee that is undisclosed.

Serie A sides Juventus and AC Milan are both said to be monitoring the winger, and the clubs are waiting to see if the Blues will be open to selling him in the window.

Pulisic scored on the opening day against Crystal Palace but his overall start to the season was impacted by an ankle injury.

He ended the campaign with eight goals and five assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for the Blues.

