Report: Liverpool Frontrunners For Chelsea Target Jude Bellingham

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Liverpool are reportedly frontrunners for Jude Bellingham, who is also wanted by Chelsea.

Liverpool are the frontrunners alongside a certain Spanish club for the coveted prize of Jude Bellingham, but Chelsea have known this for some time and are not phased in their own pursuit of the midfielder.

Chelsea have eyes on Bellingham, and will make an attempt to sign him when the time comes for the race to officially begin in a concrete sense.

Declan Rice is the more likely target for Chelsea, but they will be in the race for Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham

Liverpool are currently favorites to sign Jude Bellingham.

According to Ben Jacobs, Liverpool are currently front runners for Jude Bellingham, but they are not out there on their own with Real Madrid also leading the race for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Chelsea are not phased by the interest from Liverpool, Madrid or even Manchester City, but Declan Rice is a more likely target for the Blue's, and was named as a priority target in a report earlier on today.

Liverpool have the moment done the most work in terms of Bellingham, but nothing is close or concrete as or now. 

Dortmund want £130million for Bellingham, and the German club will no doubt get that or more when the times comes to sell the player.

Chelsea will be there in the race, and Todd Boehly believes they have the financial might to make a deal happen. It will be Jude Bellingham's choice, and Chelsea will hope he chooses dark blue.

