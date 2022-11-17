Mason Mount's contract situation with Chelsea has still not been sorted out, and it's a situation other clubs are keeping a very close eye on.

Liverpool are the latest club to show an interest in the Chelsea midfielder, who is entering the final 18 months of his current deal at the club. Talks are expected to continue after the World Cup.

Chelsea want Mount to stay, and believe he will commit to the club, but Liverpool are there just in case.

Liverpool are interested in Mason Mount. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian, Liverpool are interested in Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, and are paying attention to his current contract situation.

There have been rumours of a halt in negotiations between Chelsea and Mount, but recent reports have suggested the player will continue talks with the club in January.

Chelsea do not want to lose Mason Mount, and believe he will be a key part of the rebuild under Graham Potter in the coming years.

Mason Mount is currently away on International duty at the World Cup. IMAGO / PA Images

The club are optimistic that the player will commit, but Liverpool as well as Italian giants Juventus are keeping a well trained eye on the situation. Mount is currently away on International duty with England at the World Cup, where he is expected to be a key player.

The situation will be resolved in January when talks are expected to begin again between both camps, but Chelsea fans will be hoping it's positive news.

