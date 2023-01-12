Report: Liverpool Interested In Chelsea Target Khephren Thuram

Chelsea registered their interest in Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram last month, but they were never going to get a free run at a player with as much talent as the Frenchman.

Liverpool are looking to add steel into their midfield after a poor start to the season, and the Red's believe Thuram could add a bit of what they need. It will however not be an easy task to sign the midfielder.

It's not the first time Chelsea and Liverpool's interests have intertwined, with both sharing an interest in Kouadio Kone from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Liverpool are interested in signing Khephren Thuram from Nice. IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Jacque Talbot of FootballTransfers.com, Liverpool want to sign Khephren Thuram from Nice, but it will not be an easy signing to make by any means.

Nice want to keep Thuram until at least the summer but could be tempted by a big enough bid for the 21-year old.

Liverpool are of course desperate for a midfielder, and €30million for Thuram is a fee that is likely within the right price range for Jurgen Klopp's men.

They will have to be sure on Thuram before committing to a bid, as Liverpool's recruitment is very much based on a mantra, and that mantra is we don't buy unless we know this player will work.

Chelsea will be paying attention to Liverpool's growing interest and may step up their own pursuit of the player over the next few days.

