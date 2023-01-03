Report: Liverpool Interested In Chelsea Target Kouadio Kone

Skip to main content
IMAGO / fohlenfoto

Liverpool are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Kouadio Kone amid interest from Chelsea.

Kouadio Kone, or Manu as some people like to call him, is now becoming the subject of a lot of interest from some top clubs in Europe. Borussia Monchengladbach will have a very tough time keeping hold of the midfielder.

Chelsea registered an interest in the player last week, and today it has been revealed that Liverpool and a number of other clubs around Europe share Chelsea's interest in the player.

Monchengladbach are going to face a task keeping hold of Manu Kone in 2023.

Kouadio Kone

Liverpool are interested in Chelsea target Kouadio Kone.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool, PSG, Bayern Munich and Newcastle United are all interested in Kouadio Kone amid interest from Chelsea which was registered last week.

Read More

Kouadio, or Manu, is a 21-year old defensive midfielder from Borussia Monchengladbach. This is not the first time he has had interest from Europe as Manchester United had a look at him in the summer.

Chelsea are adamant on signing more players in midfield considering the amount they expect to leave the club in the coming months, and Manu Kone is one of those players.

Liverpool are expected to be in the mix considering their midfield struggles at the minute. Chelsea will have to be wary of Liverpool's pursuit of the player.

Nothing concrete or formal has happened yet from any club regarding Manu Kone, but the player's future is expected to be resolved in the summer.

