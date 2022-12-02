Report: Liverpool Interested In Chelsea Target Mohammed Kudus
Ghana were knocked out of the World Cup today after a defeat to Uruguay, but there was a certain star born in the tournament for the African nation.
That star's name was Mohammed Kudus, and he is attracting a lot of attention from some of the biggest clubs across Europe at the moment.
Liverpool are now registering an interest in the player, and Chelsea have interest too.
According to Mike Verweij, Liverpool are interested in Chelsea target Mohammed Kudus.
Kudus scored a brilliant goal at Anfield in the Champions League earlier on this season, and Jurgen Klopp has a habit of signing players that do that.
Read More
Darwin Nunez had a great game at Anfield for Benfica last season, and was snatched by Liverpool the window after, could Kudus be the same?
Chelsea are interested in the midfielder/forward and will have to shrug off some tough competition to secure his signing.
Ajax are likely to ask for a fee similar to the one they asked for Manchester United winger Antony, which was in the region of £90million.
Mohammed Kudus is a star in the making, and that much was obvious in the World Cup. Ghana were poor, but Kudus was a shining light in an otherwise rough campaign.
It will be intriguing to see where the race goes for the Ghanaian, but Chelsea will be at least hoping they have a say in the matter.
Read More Chelsea Stories:
- Report: Chelsea Could Sign Andrey Santos From Vasco Da Gama
- Report: Christian Pulisic Exit Rumours Downplayed
- Report: Declan Rice Likely To Leave West Ham Amid Chelsea Interest
- Report: Chelsea 'In No Rush' To Appoint Sporting Director
- Report: Chelsea Remain In Discussions To Sign Endrick
- Report: Chelsea Target Rafael Leao Speaks On AC Milan Contract Situation
- Report: No Negotiations Between Chelsea And AC Milan Over Hakim Ziyech
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Mohammed Kudus In January
- Report: Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo Not Expected To Leave In January