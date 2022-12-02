Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Interested In Chelsea Target Mohammed Kudus

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Liverpool have an interest in Chelsea target Mohammed Kudus.

Ghana were knocked out of the World Cup today after a defeat to Uruguay, but there was a certain star born in the tournament for the African nation.

That star's name was Mohammed Kudus, and he is attracting a lot of attention from some of the biggest clubs across Europe at the moment.

Liverpool are now registering an interest in the player, and Chelsea have interest too.

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus is wanted by Liverpool.

According to Mike Verweij, Liverpool are interested in Chelsea target Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus scored a brilliant goal at Anfield in the Champions League earlier on this season, and Jurgen Klopp has a habit of signing players that do that.

Darwin Nunez had a great game at Anfield for Benfica last season, and was snatched by Liverpool the window after, could Kudus be the same?

Chelsea are interested in the midfielder/forward and will have to shrug off some tough competition to secure his signing.

Ajax are likely to ask for a fee similar to the one they asked for Manchester United winger Antony, which was in the region of £90million.

Mohammed Kudus

Chelsea are interested in Mohammed Kudus.

Mohammed Kudus is a star in the making, and that much was obvious in the World Cup. Ghana were poor, but Kudus was a shining light in an otherwise rough campaign.

It will be intriguing to see where the race goes for the Ghanaian, but Chelsea will be at least hoping they have a say in the matter.

