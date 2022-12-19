Report: Liverpool Keeping An Eye On Mason Mount Situation

Mason Mount has yet to sign a new deal at Chelsea, and Liverpool are keeping a keen eye on the situation surrounding the player. Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have interest in Mason Mount as a player.

Mount's contract runs out in 2024, and there is yet to be a breakthrough in the negotiations between the club and the player's representatives regarding a new deal.

Chelsea are expected to offer the player new terms closer to January.

Liverpool are keeping an eye on the Mason Mount situation. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Simon Phillips, Liverpool are keeping an eye on the Mason Mount situation at Chelsea. Mount has yet to sign a new deal at Chelsea despite ongoing negotiations.

Liverpool are interested in Mount as they look to sign a new midfielder to bolster the squad, and could make a move for the Chelsea midfielder if there is no breakthrough on the new deal.

Chelsea are expected to offer Mason Mount new terms soon but as it stands there is no breakthrough in negotiations. The player does not want to leave and is currently happy at Chelsea.

Mason Mount is happy at Chelsea. IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool are watching from a distance of course, and will not make a move unless they feel there is a chance they can definitely sign Mount.

Nervy news for Chelsea fans, but Mount does want to stay at the club and it will be a matter of agreeing on terms to see a new deal signed.

