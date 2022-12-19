Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Keeping An Eye On Mason Mount Situation

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Report: Liverpool Keeping An Eye On Mason Mount Situation

Liverpool are keeping an eye on the situation with Mason Mount situation at Chelsea.

Mason Mount has yet to sign a new deal at Chelsea, and Liverpool are keeping a keen eye on the situation surrounding the player. Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have interest in Mason Mount as a player.

Mount's contract runs out in 2024, and there is yet to be a breakthrough in the negotiations between the club and the player's representatives regarding a new deal.

Chelsea are expected to offer the player new terms closer to January.

Mason Mount

Liverpool are keeping an eye on the Mason Mount situation.

According to Simon Phillips, Liverpool are keeping an eye on the Mason Mount situation at Chelsea. Mount has yet to sign a new deal at Chelsea despite ongoing negotiations.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool are interested in Mount as they look to sign a new midfielder to bolster the squad, and could make a move for the Chelsea midfielder if there is no breakthrough on the new deal.

Chelsea are expected to offer Mason Mount new terms soon but as it stands there is no breakthrough in negotiations. The player does not want to leave and is currently happy at Chelsea.

Mason Mount

Mason Mount is happy at Chelsea.

Liverpool are watching from a distance of course, and will not make a move unless they feel there is a chance they can definitely sign Mount.

Nervy news for Chelsea fans, but Mount does want to stay at the club and it will be a matter of agreeing on terms to see a new deal signed.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Christopher Vivell
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Vivell 'Could Be' Announced This Week

By Stephen Smith
Memphis Depay
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Look For A Loan Striker In January

By Dylan McBennett
Malang Sarr
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Defender Malang Sarr Could Leave Monaco In January

By Dylan McBennett
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Really Like Chelsea Target Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan McBennett
Jhon Duran
Transfer News

Report: Benfica Join Race For Chelsea Target Jhon Duran

By Dylan McBennett
Denis Zakaria
Media

'I'm Still Positive' - Denis Zakaria On Future

By Stephen Smith
Malang Sarr
Transfer News

'We Will Work On It' - Malang Sarr's Agent On Future

By Stephen Smith
Alejandro Garnacho
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Attempted To Sign Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho

By Dylan McBennett