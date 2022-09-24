Report: Liverpool May Rival Chelsea For Moises Caicedo Signing

Moises Caicedo is a player who was largely unknown two years ago. His name came to mainstream media when Manchester United were linked with him, and then again when he finally signed for Brighton.

Graham Potter signed him for the club, and obviously rates the player very highly, as he should. Caicedo is everything you would want in a midfielder, and Potter may be interested in bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea manager however may face competition from Liverpool.

Liverpool may race Chelsea for Moises Caicedo.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are plotting to rival Chelsea for the signing of Moises Caicedo in the coming months. Both teams are in search of a new midfielder, and Caicedo happens to be a player that fits both of their playing styles.

The Ecuadorian is tenacious, aggressive and hugely talented on the ball, something that both Jurgen Klopp and Graham Potter value in a player. Both clubs registered an interest late on in the summer window, but Liverpool opted for Arthur from Juventus as a stop gap signing as well.

A lot of clubs want Moises Caicedo.

Caicedo himself is a big Manchester United fan. and Erik Ten Hag's side could possibly be a dark horse in the race for the player. The midfielder regularly likes the clubs social media posts, and has publicly spoken of his desire to join the club.

It will be a battle for Caicedo, but Graham Potter's relationship with the player may in the end prove pivotal in the race.

