Report: Liverpool Monitoring Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Contract Situation Ahead of Summer Move

Chelsea's Premier League rivals Liverpool are monitoring the contractual sitaution of Antonio Rudiger as they plot a move for the defender next summer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and he would be free to negotiate with clubs about a free transfer in January as things stand.

As per Eurosport via insidefutbol.com, Liverpool are 'being kept up-to-date' about Rudiger's future and could enter the negotiations if he becomes a free agent.

The defender wants to stay in London but the two parties are yet to come to an agreement.

Rudiger reportedly was after a salary of around £200,000 a week, but Chelsea were only willing to offer £150,000 per week.

Thomas Tuchel is keen to keep Rudiger in the ranks at Chelsea, after he has become an integral part of their Champions League winning defence.

When quizzed about his future at Chelsea, Rudiger insisted he was happy at Chelsea.

"I don't let myself be distracted. I have an obligation to my club to perform well. I have to prove myself every game and not let myself be distracted by rumours

Thomas Tuchel is also more than happy with the development of his centre-back at the club, describing him as 'an absolute leader'.

“Toni Rüdiger has established himself exceptionally since the first day we arrived. He is an absolute leader and plays at an incredibly high level”

