Report: Liverpool Monitoring Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez
The major clubs in England all currently seem to be looking for the same thing, and that is a midfielder. Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool all want a midfielder, and they seem to be shopping in the same places.
Enzo Fernandez is a major target for all the top clubs, and that interest would have intensified after his impressive performances in the World Cup.
Liverpool are monitoring the situation amid interest from Chelsea.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are monitoring the situation of Enzo Fernandez, a player Chelsea have heavy interest in.
Fernandez won young player of the tournament at the World Cup after winning the trophy, and is expected to be the subject of bids from top clubs around Europe in the coming months.
Benfica have a €120million release clause on the player, but Liverpool have been reported to be attempting to figure out a fee below that price, €90million is a fee that has been reported.
Enzo Fernandez is not the number one target for Chelsea, but he is a target. Declan Rice has been seen as priority, but Fernandez' performances in the World Cup may have swung that balance.
Fernandez was available for €18million last season before he left River Plate, and Benfica are set to make another huge profit on a player. One to keep an eye on.
