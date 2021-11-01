Report: Liverpool Set to Rival Chelsea for AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni
Chelsea are set to face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool if they are to attempt to sign AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports.
The French international has impressed so far this season for both club and country as Chelsea watch on.
As per Tuttosport, Chelsea are set to face competition from several European clubs including Liverpool.
It was recently reported that Real Madrid have joined the race for Tchouameni, and his valuation was revealed to be €60 million, a fee that Chelsea may not be willing to meet.
Therefore, the Blues are also looking at other options as Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic has been linked with a switch to London in recent days.
Read More
Chelsea and Juventus were the sides linked with Tchouameni the most as Thomas Tuchel's side have been claimed to be leading the race out of the Premier League clubs rumoured but now Tuttosport report that Liverpool are set to rival the Blues for his signature.
It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will move for a midfielder next season, with Saul Niguez having the opportunity to impress on loan from Atletico Madrid as the Blues have an option to make the deal permanent.
More Chelsea Coverage
- Report: Real Madrid are 'happy to wait' for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger ahead of free transfer
- 'Good teams win in different ways' - Reece James reflects on Chelsea performances
- Report: Chelsea 'watching over' possible Stamford Bridge return for Real Madrid's Eden Hazard
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube