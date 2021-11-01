Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Liverpool Set to Rival Chelsea for AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni

    Author:

    Chelsea are set to face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool if they are to attempt to sign AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports.

    The French international has impressed so far this season for both club and country as Chelsea watch on.

    As per Tuttosport,  Chelsea are set to face competition from several European clubs including Liverpool.

    sipa_35482312

    It was recently reported that Real Madrid have joined the race for Tchouameni, and his valuation was revealed to be €60 million, a fee that Chelsea may not be willing to meet.

    Therefore, the Blues are also looking at other options as Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic has been linked with a switch to London in recent days.

    Read More

    Chelsea and Juventus were the sides linked with Tchouameni the most as Thomas Tuchel's side have been claimed to be leading the race out of the Premier League clubs rumoured but now Tuttosport report that Liverpool are set to rival the Blues for his signature.

    sipa_35523564

    It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will move for a midfielder next season, with Saul Niguez having the opportunity to impress on loan from Atletico Madrid as the Blues have an option to make the deal permanent.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35510682 (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Liverpool Set to Rival Chelsea for AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni

    just now
    sipa_35377777 (1)
    News

    Verona President Names Jorginho as Reason for Buying Club

    30 minutes ago
    antonio-conte-press-conference-pre-tottenham.img
    News

    Report: Former Chelsea Boss Conte 'Ready to Accept' Tottenham Job

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35834991
    News

    'Could've Done Better' - Chelsea Fans React to Hakim Ziyech's Performance Against Newcastle

    18 hours ago
    sipa_35665630 (3)
    Transfer News

    Report: Real Madrid 'Happy to Wait' for Antonio Rudiger

    19 hours ago
    sipa_35836541
    News

    Revealed: Chelsea Set Premier League Record Against Newcastle

    19 hours ago
    sipa_35665630 (3)
    News

    'I Feel Happy Here' - Antonio Rudiger Reassures Chelsea Fans With Update on His Future

    20 hours ago
    sipa_33147794
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Watching Over Possible Move for Eden Hazard

    21 hours ago