Report: Liverpool Set to Rival Chelsea for AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea are set to face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool if they are to attempt to sign AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports.

The French international has impressed so far this season for both club and country as Chelsea watch on.

As per Tuttosport, Chelsea are set to face competition from several European clubs including Liverpool.

It was recently reported that Real Madrid have joined the race for Tchouameni, and his valuation was revealed to be €60 million, a fee that Chelsea may not be willing to meet.

Therefore, the Blues are also looking at other options as Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic has been linked with a switch to London in recent days.

Chelsea and Juventus were the sides linked with Tchouameni the most as Thomas Tuchel's side have been claimed to be leading the race out of the Premier League clubs rumoured but now Tuttosport report that Liverpool are set to rival the Blues for his signature.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will move for a midfielder next season, with Saul Niguez having the opportunity to impress on loan from Atletico Madrid as the Blues have an option to make the deal permanent.

