Report: Liverpool To Meet With Entourage Of Chelsea Target Ismael Bennacer

IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool are set to meet with the entourage of Chelsea target and AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

Ismael Bennacer has been a name on Chelsea's radar for a while, but the club could be about to have some real competition for his signature.

Liverpool have developed an interest in Bennacer as Jurgen Klopp looks to rebuild the midfield, and the club are set to meet with the players team soon to discuss a deal.

Chelsea will have to be vigilant if they do truly intend on moving for Ismael Bennacer.

Liverpool are set to meet with the entourage of Ismael Bennacer.

According to Matteo Moretto of Relevo, Liverpool are set to meet with the entourage of Ismael Bennacer in the next two weeks to discuss a deal for the AC Milan midfielder.

Bennacer is a target for Liverpool, and the club want to meet him to discuss the project and how he could fit into it at Anfield.

Chelsea have interest in Bennacer themselves, but he is not high up on the list of targets. He is not a priority, but he is certainly an interesting player internally at Chelsea.

Bennacer is another name linked with Liverpool in midfield after Enzo Fernandez and Jude Bellingham in recent weeks. Chelsea are also linked to both players.

Liverpool reportedly want two midfielders in the coming months, and currently lead the race for Jude Bellingham.

Nothing agreed yet, but if Chelsea do want Ismael Bennacer they will have to step in ahead of Liverpool to get him.

