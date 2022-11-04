Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool To Rival Chelsea For Declan Rice

Liverpool are set to rival Chelsea for the signing of Declan Rice.

Chelsea have had their eyes on Declan Rice for a long time considering he was in their academy, and the belief has always been that Chelsea are the club he would join if he was ever to leave West Ham United.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool face a midfield dilemma at the minute, and are looking at various solutions that could help solve it. Declan Rice seems to be a name they believe could solve some of their problems.

Liverpool are tipped to spend big, and they could spend big on Declan Rice.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in Declan Rice.

According to Simon Phillips, Liverpool are going to be pushing to sign Declan Rice next summer, and will rival Chelsea for the midfielders signature. 

Both clubs believe midfield is an area that needs to be addressed, and both clubs have Declan Rice on their list of players that could possibly become a future midfielder at them.

Jude Bellingham is first choice for both clubs, but the thought process is whichever club misses out on Bellingham will try with everything they have to sign Declan Rice.

Declan Rice

Chelsea may have the key to signing Declan Rice.

Chelsea are felt to have an upper hand due to the fact Rice was in the academy before, and has some close friends within the Chelsea camp. Liverpool though as always will believe the allure could convince Rice to go red.

It will be an interesting saga, and Rice could end up at either club.

