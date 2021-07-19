Report: Liverpool, West Ham, Leeds & Southampton All Interested in Chelsea Midfielder Lewis Bate

Chelsea youngster Lewis Bate is attracting interest from four Premier League clubs, according to reports, as the Blues try to tie him down to a new deal.

The 18-year-old currently had just one-year left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, and despite being offered fresh terms he is yet to pen an extension.

It has seen Bate demoted to training with the U16s in the last week, but there are fears within the club they could lose the teenager.

He has started to gain interest from the Premier League and Championship. The Daily Mail's latest report confirms the interest of four clubs - Liverpool, West Ham, Southampton and Leeds United.

Bate has been at Chelsea since the age of eight and has featured on the first-team bench on three occasions.

But the club has also seen Academy prospects Tino Livramento and Myles Peart-Harris also reject new deals, which is a concerning look for the club who are struggling to extend the stay of some of their most talented youngsters.

Liverpool's interest has reportedly been met with some caution by Bate, as per Nizaar Kinsella. He claims Bate prefers to have a 'quick pathway' to first team football rather than joining another academy.

Chelsea will be doing all they can to convince Bate and others to sign new deals but it won't be easy. It'll be down to Thomas Tuchel to convince the Academy stars that they have futures and a chance of making it in west London.

If the German fails to do so, it is inevitable they will lose their promising crop, including Bate, for next to nothing either this summer or next.

