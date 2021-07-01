Report: Loftus-Cheek, Abraham & Barkley Set to Leave Chelsea

The trio are set to leave on loan moves and permanent transfers this summer.

Chelsea and England trio Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham are all set to secure transfers away from Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

Barkley and Loftus-Cheek spent last season on loan at Aston Villa and Fulham respectively, whilst Abraham rarely featured under Thomas Tuchel.

According to the Evening Standard, Barkley and Loftus-Cheek will either leave on loan moves or permanent transfers whilst Abraham will leave permanently, for the biggest transfer fee of the three.

Thomas Tuchel is set to wave goodbye to three players before next season (Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

It has been reported that Aston Villa are set to bid £40 million for Abraham after Chelsea rejected a loan bid from Besiktas for the forward, with Crystal Palace also interested in the forward.

Newcastle United and West Ham United also hold interest in Abraham. It remains to be seen if the Blues could offer the striker in a deal for Declan Rice after the midfielder has snubbed two contract offers from the Hammers.

Tammy Abraham has struggled for game time since Thomas Tuchel's arrival at Chelsea Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Barkley is set for a move away from Stamford Bridge as the 27-year-old though faces extreme competition if he returns to Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel's midfield is already stacked with several loanees also returning in the summer alongside Barkley.

West Ham have also been linked and could be a realistic loan option for Barkley next season with David Moyes believed to be a 'big fan' after managing the midfielder in his breakthrough season at Everton.

Ross Barkley started well at Aston Villa but faded towards the end of an injury hit season Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Southampton, Aston Villa and Everton have all shown interest in Ruben Loftus-Cheek, whose future is still up in the air.

Back in April, Tuchel revealed he hadn't made a decision on Loftus-Cheek's future at the club.

"It is not decided yet. I was quite a fan of him when he was even younger, when he came from the academy into professional football here at Chelsea. It reminded us a bit of his style of play and movements with Michael Ballack.

"There were some links about him all the time with maybe a move to the German league so we were well aware of him and his talent. Sometimes I don't know why things worked out as he wished and everyone wished but he is on loan now and doing well.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek suffered relegation with Fulham last season Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

"He is leaving his footprints there and it would be unfair to judge him from TV, hearsay and what people say about him. I like to work with players and give my opinion then. Maybe also pretty quick but also from a direct impression.

"This is what I don't have. I don't know what the idea is, my opinion is or the club's opinion is. There's no decision made yet."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube