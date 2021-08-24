Report: Lokomotiv Moscow in Talks Over Chelsea's Tino Anjorin

A shock move could be on the cards.

Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow are in talks with Chelsea over a move for young star Tino Anjorin this summer, according to reports.

The midfielder is unlikely to feature this season with Saul Niguez set to join Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid.

As per Adam Newson of football.london, the Russian based clubs have opened talks with Chelsea over a move for their highly rated youngster.

SIPA USA

It is unclear as to whether it would be a loan move or permanent transfer for Anjorin, who has impressed Thomas Tuchel since he came to the club.

Anjorin featured for the Blues in a pre-season match against Tottenham after he previously tested positive for COVID-19, missing out on several pre-season matches.

SIPA USA

The midfielder is highly rated but with the potential incoming of Saul Niguez from Real Madrid, he could find his game time limited further.

Tuchel set a challenge for his young players, saying that they always have a chance to break into his first team plans and Anjorin is no different.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Always. Always, always, always and the door is always open," Tuchel told reporters on youngsters having a chance to break into the first team, as quoted by Goal.

"Actually, I love it and I truly believe that the supporters love it. The mix between big name players from abroad, big personalities and famous players can mix with academy guys.

"If you come from the academy and you are a nice guy like Reecey, like Mason, like Trevoh, like Callum, we will never stop pushing you."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube