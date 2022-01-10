Report: Chelsea's Hopes of Lucas Digne Signing Over as Aston Villa Personal Terms Agreed

Lucas Digne is on the verge of joining Aston Villa this month after agreeing personal terms which all but ends Chelsea's hopes of landing the Everton defender, according to reports.

The 27-year-old will leave Goodison Park in January having fallen out of favour under Rafa Benitez.

Newcastle United have had a bid snubbed by the Frenchman who declared he didn't want to make the move to the north east. West Ham and Leicester City have shown interest, while Chelsea have been heavily linked with a swoop.

It has been claimed Digne was in favour of a move to Stamford Bridge, but Thomas Tuchel's side haven't followed their interest up with a move despite their troubles at left-back.

Digne is on the move and as per talkSPORT, he is on the verge of joining Aston Villa.

He has agreed agreed personal terms for a long-term contract at Villa Park with Steven Gerrard's side hoping to seal a £25 million transfer.

Chelsea's priority is bringing Emerson Palmieri back to the club from his loan spell at Lyon, however will need to pay compensation to have any chance of recalling him.

“I will not give you any details from that but in general I will not hide from the fact that we have a long-term injury to Ben Chilwell as our left wing-back who will miss the season," said Tuchel last week.

"We know Emi, we appreciate him as a player and person in general. He had such a huge influence although he did not have a lot of minutes last season.

"He is a top guy, top professional and he is still a Chelsea player. It is not only what I wish for. We need to evaluate the situation. We are looking into it on this position. Emi is one of the options. I will not comment further.”

