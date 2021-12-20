Report: Lucas Digne Set to Leave Everton in January Amid Chelsea Transfer Interest

Everton left-back Lucas Digne is headed for an exit from his Merseyside club, with Chelsea interested in the defender, according to reports.

The Frenchman has been left out of the Toffees squad a few times in recent weeks which has reportedly come due to a disagreement with manager Rafa Benitez.

Chelsea could do with reinforcements in that position with the likes of Ben Chilwell out of action due to an ACL injury. In his absence, the Blues only back-up option has been Marcos Alonso.

IMAGO / Action Plus

As reported by Sunday People, Digne is headed for Everton's exit door in January, with Chelsea, Leicester and Newcastle the three clubs interested in his signature.

Everton have since settled on an £18 million agreement for Ukraine left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko to join the Merseyside club on January 1, increasing rumours for the Frenchman to leave.

The 28-year-old's exit has come following speculation that he has fallen out with manager Rafa Benitez.

IMAGO / News Images

Despite Chelsea's Ben Chilwell likely to return to the action in January, he may struggle with a return to form given that he is currently among seven Blues players forced to self-isolate due to testing positive for Covid-19.

Digne would still be a suitable re-inforcement option for the Blues, given the loan departure of Emerson Palmieri to Lyon earlier this year.

The club's only current left-back option, Marcos Alonso, has also suffered from injury worries in recent weeks, meaning that midfielder Saúl Ñíguez has, on occasion, been forced to step in.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube