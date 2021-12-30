Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Lucas Digne Identified as Chelsea's 'Main Goal' Ahead of January Transfer Window

Author:

Everton defender Lucas Digne has been identified as the main goal for Chelsea in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has been identified as the ideal replacement for Ben Chilwell, who is out for the rest of the season as he requires surgery on his ACL.

As per Italian journalist Angelo Mangiante, Digne is Chelsea's main goal.

imago1008334078h

The Italian wrote: "Lucas Digne is the ideal player to replace Chilwell. He is Premier League proven and he has already played very well in one season in Rome with Rudiger. Digne is very good defensively and his crossing ability is pretty great too. He is Chelsea's main goal."

The Blues have attempted to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Olympique Lyonnais but this was rejected by the French club.

Read More

The 27-year-old is on loan with the Ligue 1 side, who have an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season and therefore he will not return to Stamford Bridge in January.

imago1007485138h

This means that Chelsea must look to add to their ranks, with Digne targetted as the ideal replacement for Chilwell this season.

However, they face competition as further reports state that Inter Milan and Napoli are both interested in the defender, who previously played in the Serie A for AS Roma.

Digne has revealed that he would love a move to Stamford Bridge and this is one to keep an eye on as Chelsea search for Chilwell's replacement, with him being named as the Blues' main goal.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008334078h
Transfer News

Report: Lucas Digne Identified as Chelsea's 'Main Goal' Ahead of January Transfer Window

45 seconds ago
imago1008890455h
News

Chelsea Suffer Major Reece James Blow as Hamstring Tear Confirmed

13 minutes ago
imago1008894649h
News

Mason Mount Encourages Chelsea to 'Move On' After Brighton Disappointment

30 minutes ago
imago1008890749h
News

Report: Chelsea Concerned That Reece James Suffered Torn Hamstring With Months Expected on Sidelines

1 hour ago
imago1008445497h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Andreas Christensen Has 'No Intention' of Staying at Chelsea Amid Barcelona Interest

1 hour ago
imago1008894027h
News

Mount Reveals How Big a Boost Having Lukaku Back From Injury is for Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1008114827h (3)
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Move into 'Pole Position' for Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen as Pre-Agreement Wanted 'Shortly'

2 hours ago
imago1008892099h
News

Mason Mount Reveals Crushed Feeling After Chelsea Draw 1-1 With Brighton

3 hours ago