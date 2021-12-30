Report: Lucas Digne Identified as Chelsea's 'Main Goal' Ahead of January Transfer Window

Everton defender Lucas Digne has been identified as the main goal for Chelsea in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has been identified as the ideal replacement for Ben Chilwell, who is out for the rest of the season as he requires surgery on his ACL.

As per Italian journalist Angelo Mangiante, Digne is Chelsea's main goal.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Italian wrote: "Lucas Digne is the ideal player to replace Chilwell. He is Premier League proven and he has already played very well in one season in Rome with Rudiger. Digne is very good defensively and his crossing ability is pretty great too. He is Chelsea's main goal."

The Blues have attempted to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Olympique Lyonnais but this was rejected by the French club.

The 27-year-old is on loan with the Ligue 1 side, who have an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season and therefore he will not return to Stamford Bridge in January.

IMAGO / Action Plus

This means that Chelsea must look to add to their ranks, with Digne targetted as the ideal replacement for Chilwell this season.

However, they face competition as further reports state that Inter Milan and Napoli are both interested in the defender, who previously played in the Serie A for AS Roma.

Digne has revealed that he would love a move to Stamford Bridge and this is one to keep an eye on as Chelsea search for Chilwell's replacement, with him being named as the Blues' main goal.



