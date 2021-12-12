Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Lucas Digne Linked With Chelsea After Frenchman Dropped From Everton Squad

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has eyed up Lucas Digne as a suitable signing at left-back to bulk up his current injury-ridden squad, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is reportedly unhappy at Everton after being dropped from the squad by Rafa Benitez due to a disagreement between the pair, as per The Athletic.

Chelsea could do with re-inforcement at left-back since their starting left wing-back, Ben Chilwell, picked up an ACL injury and has been forced out of action. Their only option at left-back currently is Marcos Alonso.

imago1008334078h

As reported by The Athletic, via Calciomercato, Lucas Digne, who has been linked with Inter and Juventus, may also be an option for Chelsea.

The west London side have been lauded so far this season for how well they have utilised a pair of attacking wing-backs in Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

Read More

But since Chilwell has been out of action, Marcos Alonso has had to fill in at left-back.

imago1008579454h

The Spaniard himself also picked up a slight knock in his side's 3-2 loss to West Ham a couple of weeks back, meaning that loan signing Saúl Ñíguez was forced to cover on the left side against Zenit St. Petersburg midweek.

Digne could therefore be an option for the Blues as a January signing while they wait for Chilwell's injury to heal.

The Everton full-back was dropped from the team by Rafa Benitez in their clash with Arsenal last week, due to a disagreement on Benitez's defensive tactics.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008334078h
Transfer News

Report: Lucas Digne Linked With Chelsea After Frenchman Dropped From Everton Squad

just now
imago1008606298h
Transfer News

Erling Haaland's Agent Provides Update on Borussia Dortmund Future Amid Chelsea Links

45 minutes ago
imago1008588556h
News

'He Is Super Important' - Tuchel Hails Jorginho For Sacrificing Body in Leeds Win

1 hour ago
imago1008588556h
News

Revealed: Chelsea's Training Plans Confirmed for Everton Clash

2 hours ago
imago1008588646h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Antonio Rudiger 'Did Not Accept Loss' Against Leeds After 3-2 Win

2 hours ago
imago1008532532h
News

'Lukaku Will Return to Italy' - Agent Pastorello Predicts Lukaku Will Move Back to Italy After Chelsea

4 hours ago
News

Thomas Tuchel: Desperate Chelsea Feeling Good After Lucky Leeds United Win

9 hours ago
imago1008605033h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Antonio Rudiger After 'Emotional & Aggressive' Performance vs Leeds United

11 hours ago