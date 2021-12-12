Report: Lucas Digne Linked With Chelsea After Frenchman Dropped From Everton Squad

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has eyed up Lucas Digne as a suitable signing at left-back to bulk up his current injury-ridden squad, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is reportedly unhappy at Everton after being dropped from the squad by Rafa Benitez due to a disagreement between the pair, as per The Athletic.

Chelsea could do with re-inforcement at left-back since their starting left wing-back, Ben Chilwell, picked up an ACL injury and has been forced out of action. Their only option at left-back currently is Marcos Alonso.

As reported by The Athletic, via Calciomercato, Lucas Digne, who has been linked with Inter and Juventus, may also be an option for Chelsea.

The west London side have been lauded so far this season for how well they have utilised a pair of attacking wing-backs in Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

But since Chilwell has been out of action, Marcos Alonso has had to fill in at left-back.

The Spaniard himself also picked up a slight knock in his side's 3-2 loss to West Ham a couple of weeks back, meaning that loan signing Saúl Ñíguez was forced to cover on the left side against Zenit St. Petersburg midweek.

Digne could therefore be an option for the Blues as a January signing while they wait for Chilwell's injury to heal.

The Everton full-back was dropped from the team by Rafa Benitez in their clash with Arsenal last week, due to a disagreement on Benitez's defensive tactics.

