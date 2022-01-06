Report: Lucas Digne Wants Chelsea Move Amid Newcastle United, West Ham & Leicester Interest

Lucas Digne favours a move to Chelsea this month if he leaves Everton during the January transfer window, according to reports.

The 27-year-old is expected to leave Goodison Park after falling out of favour under Rafa Benitez and a whole host of clubs are showing interest in the Frenchman.

Newcastle are the first club to have made their move for the defender after they made a £22.5 million bid for Digne.

Leicester City and West Ham are also showing interest, as are Chelsea who are in need of left-back cover following the season-ending injury to Ben Chilwell.

And as per 90min, Digne would prefer a move to Stamford Bridge this month, which will only bode well for the Blues should they try to make a move.

They are still assessing their options this month after trying to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Lyon, but the French club rejected their approach. Serginho Dest of Barcelona has also been linked.

Digne doesn't want to join Newcastle. However, Everton want to sell the France international or have an obligation to buy inserted in a loan switch.

Chelsea are believed to want a loan deal with the option to buy at the end of the season, but are yet to make an official move.

Marcos Alonso is Chelsea's only recognised wing-back available following Reece James' hamstring tear that will keep him sidelined for around two months.

Other players including Cesar Azpilicueta, Saul Niguez, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic can be deployed in the wide role if required, but Tuchel may look to want to dip into the market so strengthen his side.

