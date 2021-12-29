Report: Lucas Digne 'Would Love' to Join Chelsea Amid January Interest

Lucas Digne is ready to leave Everton to join Chelsea in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Chelsea are currently considering left-back options after Ben Chilwell was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to requiring knee surgery.

Following an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained last month against Juventus, Chelsea confirmed the 25-year-old would need surgery, which will take place in the coming days.

"After a knee injury in the match against Juventus the Chelsea medical department, in collaboration with their knee specialist, took the decision to attempt a conservative rehab approach," read a club statement on Tuesday.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

"Unfortunately Ben was unable to progress and so collectively the decision has been taken to proceed this week with a surgical repair."

Thomas Tuchel's side are now exploring their options and Digne is among the list of potential targets they could make a move for next month.

Sergino Dest, Nicolas Tagliafico and Theo Hernandez have all been touted as possible options.

But Digne, 28, appears to be the lead target and his stance on a switch to the capital has now been revealed.

IMAGO / Action Plus

As per 90min, Digne, via his representatives, has 'made it clear' he would love the chance of moving to Chelsea.

He has fallen out of favour under Rafa Benitez and will be allowed to leave Goodison Park during the January transfer window.

Chelsea have been linked with both loan and permanent moves for the Frenchman next month. Digne's current contract on Merseyside expires in June 2025.

