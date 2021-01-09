Report: Lucas Piazón's switch to Braga to be made official soon

Chelsea forward Lucas Piazón is set to complete a move to Portugese side Braga after a loan spell at Rio Ave.

Piazón, 26, has been recently linked with a move in January after completing his loan spell at Rio Ave.

According to Portugese outlet Record Futebol, the Brazilian has agreed personal terms with Braga, and an official announcement about a loan or permanent switch will be made soon.

Piazón, who signed for the Chelsea in 2011, had also attracted interest from the likes of Bordeaux, Norwich and Stoke City in the past few weeks.

It has been suggested that Piazón will arrive on a free transfer, however, whether Braga want him on loan or a permanent deal remains to be seen, with just six months remaining in his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

Following just three first-team outings for the Blues and seven loan spells during his time at Chelsea, Piazón is set to terminate his Chelsea contract in the summer.

Piazón came to London as an exciting São Paulo teenager, who managed to impress during his time at Cobham, breaking into the first-team under ex-boss, André Villas-Boas.

Following a few cup appearances for the Blues, Piazón was loaned out to Malaga in 2013, after which he would never feature for Chelsea in a competitive fixture again.

During the years, Piazón had successful loan spells at Vitesse, Frankfurt, Reading and Fulham, whom he helped get promoted to the Premier League in 2018.

Piazón, Chelsea's longest serving player in the current squad, will finally part ways with the club in the summer.

