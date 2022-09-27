Report: Luka Modric Admits He Once Wanted To Join Chelsea In The Past

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur man Luka Modric has revealed he wanted to move to Chelsea in the past when leaving Tottenham Hotspur, as they were more ambitious than the North London club.

Modric made a name for himself at Tottenham and catapulted himself into being rated as one of the best midfielders around, leading to a deserved move to Real Madrid.

But, things could have been different as revealed by the man himself, who suggests a move to Chelsea was blocked by Spurs.

Luka Modric admits he wanted to join Chelsea in the past. IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Speaking about his past at Tottenham, and the chances he had to join Chelsea, Luka Modric had this so say.

"I wanted to fight for trophies and win titles, and I felt this wouldn’t happen if I stayed at Tottenham. I wanted to move to Chelsea, I wanted to move to a more ambitious club. Sadly it was blocked."

Luka Modric has had a career of a lifetime at Real Madrid. IMAGO / AgenciaLOF

Modric left Spurs for Madrid in August of 2012 after playing for the club for four years, and was always a player who wanted to achieve amazing things in the game. And, as things have progressed, their are very few players in the world that have achieved more than the Croatian.

Chelsea would have benefited having a player like him in the middle over the last decade, but the career he's had with Real Madrid is one no footballer on planet earth would likely trade for anything.

