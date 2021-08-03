Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Adamant' That He Decides His Own Future Amid Agent Rumours

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Lukaku 'Adamant' That He Decides His Own Future Amid Agent Rumours

The player is taking charge of his own career.
Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku is 'adamant' that he will decide his future and not do what pleases his agent or club, according to reports.

The striker has been strongly linked with a return to Stamford Bridge as Thomas Tuchel looks to add a goalscorer to his ranks.

As per the Telegraph, Lukaku is adamant that he will decide his future rather than follow the wishes of Inter Milan or his agent.

The report continues to state that the opinion of his mother could also be key.

That could be good news for Chelsea as she previously advised Lukaku to move to Chelsea back in 2011.

The news comes after reports that Lukaku's agent is 'pushing' for a move to Chelsea.

It has previously been reported that Lukaku is 'almost untouchable' in Italy this summer, with the club not considering anything below €120 million.

Chelsea have already made a bid for Lukaku, including Marcos Alonso and €100 milion, which was turned down and the Blues will have to up the fee to secure the Belgian's signature.

It will be difficult to acquire Lukaku as he has already expressed his intention to stay at Inter Milan this summer amid links to a return to the Premier League.

Speaking on his future, Lukaku hinted on staying at Milan to the media.

He said: "Yes, I am staying. I've already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league). I feel good at Inter."

However, Inter Milan may need to sell another big player in order to balance their finances this summer, giving Chelsea a boost.

