Report: Lukaku Could Complete Chelsea Move This Week After Talks With Inter

The striker could end up moving by the weekend.

Chelsea are working to convince Inter Milan of selling Romelu Lukaku, with a deal potentially being closed 'this weekend' according to reports in Italy.

The Blues have identified Lukaku as their main target for the forward position going into the new season.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia, a deal for the Belgian could be closed this weekend.

This news follows reports that Lukaku will now meet with Inter CEO Beppe Marotta to discuss the situation and resolve his future.

Chelsea are preparing a new bid to bring Lukaku to Stamford Bridge after having a bid of €100 plus Marcos Alonso denied.

The new bid being prepared is expected to be in the region of €120/130 million, a figure that Inter Milan are likely to accept.

It has been reported that Lukaku is open to a return to London, where he believes he has 'unfinished business' with Chelsea, after departing in 2014.

Photo by BRUNO FAHY/Belga/Sipa USA

Lukaku has given the green light for a return to Chelsea this summer as the Blues prepare to make the required big-money bid to Inter.

Lukaku's agent, Federico Pastorello, is 'trying to engineer' a move as he is 'largely' pushing for a return to Chelsea for his client.

It was previously reported that Lukaku is set to consider his options and think about where he is most likely to win 'big trophies' in the immediate future and now he is open to the move, which his agent wants to make happen.

Chelsea's move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland failed to materialise and the Londoners have turned their attention to their former player Lukaku as the Blues look to bolster their squad ahead of the 2021/22 season.

