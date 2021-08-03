Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Flattered' by Chelsea Interest & Could 'Push For Closure' of Deal

The forward is excited by the potential move.

Chelsea bound Romelu Lukaku is 'flattered' by the interest in him and could 'push for the closure' of a deal, according to reports.

Chelsea are lining up a bid of €120 million to secure the Belgian's services for next season.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Lukaku is flattered by Chelsea's interest as he looks to push for the closure of the deal.

Chelsea are set to launch a new and improved €120 million bid for Lukaku in the 'coming hours' as the Blues close in on a deal for the Belgian.

Chelsea have already made a bid for Lukaku, including Marcos Alonso and €100 milion, which was turned down and the Blues will have to up the fee to secure the Belgian's signature.

It was reported that Lukaku was adamant that he would make a decision over his future as his agent wanted a move to Chelsea.

Photo by BRUNO FAHY/Belga/Sipa USA

Now it appears that Lukaku has made his decision and is flattered by the interest of Chelsea, with the striker believing in the long term project that will see him return to Stamford Bridge.

Di Marzio says that Lukaku is set to push for the closure of the deal as he wants to return to the club that 'believed in him 10 years ago'.

Lukaku will also receive a large salary increase, which he is pleased with.

The forward is set to sign for Chelsea and could be available for the start of the season following an impressive campaign in Italy last season.

