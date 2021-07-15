Report: Chelsea to Turn to Romelu Lukaku if Erling Haaland Deal Falls Through

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland reamins Chelsea's 'first goal' this summer, but if the Blues fail to bring the Norwegian in they will target Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku instead, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has returned to Borussia Dortmund for pre-season following his summer break, but talk over his future remains high amid interest from Chelsea, who see signing the striker as the clubs' 'main priority' this summer.

However, as per Italian journalist Angelo Mangiante of SkySport, if Chelsea fail to land Haaland, Lukaku would become the 'first choice'.

Photo by Alexander Demianchuk/TASS/Sipa USA

Lukaku has already expressed his intention to stay at Inter Milan this summer amid links to a return to the Premier League.

Speaking on his future last month, Lukaku responded to questions over his future this summer.

He said: "Yes, I am staying. I've already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league). I feel good at Inter."

Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

It is reported that owner Roman Abramovich 'would love' for Lukaku to be the striker that the Blues sign this summer. He is one of his 'favourite' players however Haaland remains the number one target at the moment.

Lukaku impressed for Belgium at Euro 2020, scoring four goals after an impressive season in Italy and Chelsea could turn their attention to the forward if a deal for Haaland doesn't happen this summer.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

