Report: Chelsea Bound Romelu Lukaku Tells Inter Milan He Wants to Return to Stamford Bridge This Summer

Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku has told the Italians that he wants to accept Chelsea's offer to return to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Blues have identified the Belgian as their main target for the striker position as Thomas Tuchel looks to add to his side.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio via David Amoyal, Lukaku told Inter Milan he wants to move to Chelsea in the recent days and Inter have told their directors to 'maximise his sale'.

The news comes after Inter have reportedly accepted Chelsea's new and improved bid of €128 million for the forward.

Lukaku met with Inter CEO Beppe Marotta to discuss the situation and resolve his future, where he told the club that he wanted to return to London where he has 'unfinished business' at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku was in no hurry to leave Milan this summer but the fact that Chelsea were 'determined' to bring the forward back to London has turned his head as he has unfinished business in the capital.

Photos by Sipa USA

Lukaku departed Chelsea back in 2014, featuring 10 times for the Blues and failing to score a single goal but now has the chance to make things right as the 28-year-old enters negotiations with Thomas Tuchel's men.

Tuchel has been in the market for a striker all window and had narrowed his targets down to Lukaku, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

A deal for Haaland was made difficult by Borussia Dortmund's reluctance to sell the forward, therefore Lukaku has been chosen to lead the line for Tuchel's side.

