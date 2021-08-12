Report: Lukaku to Chelsea 'Almost Done' as Pictures at Stamford Bridge Signing His Contract 'Are Coming'

Romelu Lukaku 'should be announced in the next few hours' as pictures of the Belgian signing his Chelsea contract with Marina Granovskaiai 'are coming', according to reports.

The 28-year-old was pictured holding a Chelsea shirt after completing his medical in on Monday.

As per Sky Kaveh, Lukaku is set to complete his transfer to Chelsea tonight as the Blues finalise the details as they prepare for an announcement.

It was previously reported by the Athletic that Lukaku would not 'formally complete' his Chelsea transfer before the Blues' Premier League opener but contrasting reports have emerged.

Sky Kaveh states that the forward is finalising his move on Thursday afternoon, taking pictures at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea director Granovskaiai before the Blues will announce the transfer.

Sipa USA

It was suggested that though the Belgium international was happy at Inter, Lukaku's desire to return to Chelsea convinced the Italian club to cash in on their talisman, who is 'excited' to seal a move to the European Champions, seven years after he left the club to sign for Everton.

There was a delay in the transfer as Inter Milan wished to secure Lukaku's replacement before making the move official but it is believed that the Italians have done that, signing Edin Dzeko from Roma soon.

The Belgian international will sign a five-year contract on his return to the club he left seven years ago in 2014 in a move worth up to £97.5 million and should be announced by Thursday night.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube