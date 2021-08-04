Report: Lukaku's Agent 'Largely' Pushing For Chelsea Transfer as Talks Are Held With Inter

Romelu Lukaku's agent, Federico Pastorello, is 'trying to engineer' a move to Chelsea this summer, according to reports.

Lukaku is set for a return to Stamford Bridge as the Blues look to bring in the forward this window.

As per Caught Offside, it is 'largely' Lukaku's agent who is trying to engineer the move to London.

The report continues to state that Lukaku will now meet with Inter CEO Beppe Marotta to discuss the situation and resolve his future.

Whilst the player is not pushing for the move himself, his agent wants Lukaku to return to Chelsea.

Lukaku's agent's relationship with Chelsea is clearly strong, as he celebrated the London club winning the Champions League last season.

The Blues are 'determined' to land the Belgian, who has history at Stamford Bridge and the club are set to make an improved bid for Lukaku.

It was previously reported that Lukaku is set to consider his options and think about where he is most likely to win 'big trophies' in the immediate future and now he is open to the move, which his agent wants to make happen.

Thomas Tuchel is in the market for a new striker and have identified Lukaku as the man to lead the line, after a deal with Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland is dead in the water.

What has Thomas Tuchel said regarding new signings?

Talking to Chelsea TV, Tuchel said: "There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things."

