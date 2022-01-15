Report: Lyon Appear to Have Made Final Decision on Emerson Amid Chelsea's Recall Attempts

Lyon have turned down Chelsea's attempts to recall their left-back Emerson despite the west London side offering a 'favourable financial package'.

In Ben Chilwell's absence, the Blues have been desperate to bolster their strengths down the left flank and recalling Emerson was Thomas Tuchel's top priority.

The west London side have been linked with several other left-back options including Lucas Digne, who recently signed for Everton, as well as Barcelona's Sergiño Dest.

As reported by L'Équipe, via football.london, Lyon's sporting director Juninho Pernambucano has turned down a 'favourable financial package' from Chelsea to recall Emerson in January.

The report goes on to state that privately, Emerson had said that he is keen on staying at Lyon for the rest of the season.

Their manager Peter Bosz also confirmed Emerson would remain in France for the remainder of the season, ending Chelsea's hopes of a recall.

Another potential signing for the European champions would be Barcelona wing-back and US international Sergiño Dest, whose transfer value has been set by his club at €20 million.

Although, a recent report suggests that the Catalan giants would be prepared to send Dest on an initial loan move with a view to a permanent deal at the end.

Thomas Tuchel remained quiet, when asked about taking on more players, in his recent press conference ahead of his side's clash with Manchester City on Saturday.

"We have long term injuries at wing-back, we suffered a lot. We suffered in midfield from Covid and injuries.

"Now our midfielders are more or less coming back, we suffer a lot with our central defenders.

"Nothing has changed but it needs to make sense, to be possible, make sense on a high level and also in quality, personality.

"We have a look into the market, nothing has changed. We have all options, also the option to say no.”

