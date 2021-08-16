Report: Lyon Are in Talks With Chelsea Over a Deal For Emerson Palmieri

Chelsea and Lyon are in talks over a potential deal for Emerson Palmieri, according to reports.

The Italy international is coming off the back of a double European Championship winning season.

As per Get French Football News, the two cubs are in talks as Lyon are unlikely to sign PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa.

Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

Emerson has previously been linked with a move back to Italy with Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli all interested in signing the wing-back.

It was previously reported that Napoli would be willing to take Emerson on loan with an obligation to buy, however Chelsea are seeking a permanent deal this summer and Lyon could offer this.

The full-back has spoken about wanting more game time ahead of the new season and it appears that leaving Chelsea could be the way forward.

It was previously reported that Thomas Tuchel is keen to offload the Italian and with Marcos Alonso's impressive start to the season, bagging against Crystal Palace, Emerson could be offloaded as Chelsea currently have three left-backs in the squad.

What did Emerson say about last season at Chelsea?

Speaking to the Telegraph at the end of last season he said"I had a season where things didn’t exactly happen as planned, but I think you have to find a silver lining in the middle of this – it was a season where I learned a lot. It all comes down to being happy, training seriously and then letting the coach make his choices. It worked for me this way at Roma and after three trophies, I believe that it’s working at Chelsea, too.

"I have a clear conscience that I give my best every day to help the team, even if it’s hard to tell from outside."

