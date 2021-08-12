Report: Lyon Make Initial Contact Over Possible Tiémoué Bakayoko Transfer

Lyon have begun their pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko in these last few hours, according to reports.

The Frenchman has endured a difficult time since he signed for the Blues in 2017, making just 43 outings before going on successive loan spells at Milan, Monaco and Napoli after just one season in west London.

Milan are also keen to add the midfielder to their ranks, but expect expect 'long' and 'difficult' negotiations for the midfielder, who would not refuse a move to Stefano Pioli's side this summer.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Lyon have begun exploring the chances of signing Bakayoko before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month, with the Ligue 1 outfit eager to add a holding midfielder to their squad for this campaign.

It has been reported previously that Milan are desperate to add a defensive midfielder to their ranks in a bid to give manager Pioli four options in the middle of the park.

It has been mentioned previously that Chelsea are demanding a fee in the region of £20 million for the midfielder, which could prove to be a stumbling block for suitor clubs, with Milan in particular willing to pay a sum half of that figure.

The Rennes academy graduate is in the prime of his career and it would be best for both parties if Milan are able to agree a loan move for the holding midfielder.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea agree to send him on another loan as the Blues would prefer to cash in on him by offloading him on a permanent basis this summer.

