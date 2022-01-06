Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Lyon Refusing to Let Emerson Return to Chelsea From Loan Spell

Lyon are refusing to let Emerson return to Chelsea from his loan spell, according to reports. 

The Blues left back is currently on a season long loan deal at the Ligue 1 club, where he has made 18 appearances in all competitions so far. 

His parent club Chelsea are believed to be keen on bringing him back to west London in the January transfer window as they look to compete on all fronts this season. 

imago1008615386h

However according to Alexis Bernard, Lyon are refusing to let him return to the European Champions for the remainder of the campaign.

The news comes as the Blues are going to have to deal with the long-term absence of Ben Chilwell. 

Read More

He suffered an ACL injury against Juventus in November and although a possible return to action in the new year looked promising, he had to undergo surgery and is unlikely to return to the pitch until the new season.

A recall of Emerson would provide Thomas Tuchel with another option for their left wing-back position, with Marcos Alonso being the only available first team choice for the time being.

imago1008491555h

It was also reported earlier in the week that the German boss would prefer to have the Italian back at the club as he is an admirer of the player and has been 'impressed with his attitude, application and ability.'

Lucas Digne has been another name mentioned as a possible option for the Blues in the January transfer window as he looks set to leave Everton.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008615386h
Transfer News

Report: Lyon Refusing to Let Emerson Return to Chelsea From Loan

just now
imago1008971313h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Provides Positive Cesar Azpilicueta Injury Update

23 minutes ago
imago1008970608h
News

Thomas Tuchel Offers Kai Havertz Injury Update After Chelsea Blow vs Spurs

42 minutes ago
imago1007585130h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Three Clubs Showing Interest in Chelsea Defender Malang Sarr

58 minutes ago
imago1007550737h
Transfer News

Report: 'No Official Talks Yet' Between Everton & Chelsea for Lucas Digne Amid Next Club Decision

3 hours ago
pjimage (4)
Transfer News

Report: Swansea City Enquire About Chelsea & Coventry City Duo Clarke-Salter & Maatsen

3 hours ago
imago1008971361h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea for Dealing With Late Tactical Change vs Spurs Following Covid-19 Disruption

4 hours ago
imago1008888450h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set for Three Way Transfer Battle for Erling Haaland Amid Romelu Lukaku Uncertainty

5 hours ago