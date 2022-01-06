Report: Lyon Refusing to Let Emerson Return to Chelsea From Loan

Lyon are refusing to let Emerson return to Chelsea from his loan spell, according to reports.

The Blues left back is currently on a season long loan deal at the Ligue 1 club, where he has made 18 appearances in all competitions so far.

His parent club Chelsea are believed to be keen on bringing him back to west London in the January transfer window as they look to compete on all fronts this season.

However according to Alexis Bernard, Lyon are refusing to let him return to the European Champions for the remainder of the campaign.

The news comes as the Blues are going to have to deal with the long-term absence of Ben Chilwell.

He suffered an ACL injury against Juventus in November and although a possible return to action in the new year looked promising, he had to undergo surgery and is unlikely to return to the pitch until the new season.

A recall of Emerson would provide Thomas Tuchel with another option for their left wing-back position, with Marcos Alonso being the only available first team choice for the time being.

It was also reported earlier in the week that the German boss would prefer to have the Italian back at the club as he is an admirer of the player and has been 'impressed with his attitude, application and ability.'

Lucas Digne has been another name mentioned as a possible option for the Blues in the January transfer window as he looks set to leave Everton.

