Report: Lyon Want Over €30million From Chelsea For Malo Gusto

Lyon do not want to lose Malo Gusto amid interest from Chelsea, and they want a big fee if they do have to part ways with the defender.

Lyon rejected Chelsea's first approach for Malo Gusto due to the fact it was too low, and they are now unlikely to accept anything below €30million as they look to get some good money for the player.

Gusto has agreed terms with Chelsea and the deal now hangs between the two clubs reaching an agreement.

Lyon expect Chelsea to come back with an improved bid in the coming days to try and land Gusto.

According to L'Equipe, Lyon want a fee of over €30million for Malo Gusto and they are preparing for another bid from Chelsea.

Chelsea's initial bid was deemed as too low by Lyon and was rejected immediately. Terms are agreed with Gusto and he is leaving Lyon in his own mind at the minute.

Lyon do not want to lose Gusto but if they do have to they high fee. Their negotiation stance is weakened by the defenders eagerness to join Chelsea, but it depends what the blue's do next.

Chelsea have a right-back as a priority and with Pedro Porro looking more and more likely to join Spurs, Malo Gusto has become their number one target.

A new bid was expected yesterday but never came. Chelsea are likely to launch it today and then focus on trying to sign a midfielder for the rest of the window.

Lyon are preparing for life without Malo Gusto, but they want a good fee before they do agree to part ways with their player.

