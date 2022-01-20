Report: Malang Sarr Set for Chelsea Stay Amid Roma & Leicester City Interest

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr is set to stay at the club in January despite interest from Roma and Leicester City in taking him on loan, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has found himself involved with Thomas Tuchel's first team squad this season after limited game time early on.

As per Ouest France via Get French Football News, Sarr will remain at Chelsea despite loan interest in January.

The report states that both Roma, managed by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, and Leicester City had shown an interest in the 22-year-old Frenchman but Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has decided to keep the player with the club until the end of the year having 'proved a useful option at times this campaign'.

Sarr has made a total of nine appearances for the Blues, including starting four matches in a row across three competitions in January.

Whilst it was thought that he could seek a loan move during the winter window, Sarr revealed his delight with the role that he is playing at Chelsea.

He said: "I try to be the best I can to help the squad, to feel comfortable. If I need to play on the side, I will. If I need to play as three in the back, I will. No matter what I'm ready to help the team achieve our goals, to be on the pitch and perform."

There have also been reports linking the French defender with a January departure as AC Milan are interested in taking Sarr on loan but with him proving his worth to Tuchel, the 22-year-old is set to stay around the first team squad.

“This is what we wanted in the summer (a loan move) and we had a deal practically done with Eintracht Frankfurt, but they could not move a player, so Malang stayed." his agent Federico Pastorello told the Telegraph back in October.

