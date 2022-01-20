Report: Malang Sarr Will Not Leave Chelsea This Month Amid West Ham, Everton & Newcastle Loan Interest

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr will not leave the club this month despite there being loan interest from other teams, according to reports.

The Blues man joined the west London side as a free agent in the summer of 2020 before being loaned out to Portuguese side Porto for the season.

He returned to Chelsea for pre-season before the beginning of the current campaign and has remained as part of the squad ever since.

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Santi Aouna, Chelsea are not planning to let Sarr leave during the January transfer window.

There is said to be interest from fellow Premier League sides West Ham, Everton, Newcastle United and Leicester City.

It is also believed that Roma, managed by former Blues boss Jose Mourinho, have also been keen on signing him for the rest of the season.

However, the 22-year-old is expected to remain in west London until the summer at the very least.

IMAGO / PA Images

Sarr has made nine appearances for the Blues this season, with all of them being starts and playing 810 minutes in total.

He has been named in the starting XI for all of Chelsea's Carabao Cup fixtures, including both semi-final legs against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Frenchman has been included in the team sheets in recent weeks due to the absences of Trevoh Chalobah and Andreas Christensen, but he has proved his worth for the team.

Four clean sheets have been kept when he has played for Thomas Tuchel's side, including his impressive Premier League debut against Brentford.

