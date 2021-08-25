Report: Malang Sarr's Chelsea Future to be Resolved Following Meeting With Agent Amid Bologna Interest

Report: Malang Sarr's Future to be Resolved Following Meeting With Agent

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr's agent has dropped a hint regarding the player's future as the pair met at the Cobham training ground.

The defender featured regularly at the beginning of pre-season but has not been in the squad as the Blues' international players returned.

Sarr's agent, Federico Patorello, has taken to Instagram to declare that they are working on a transfer for the defender.

Pastorello was already in England after playing a huge part in the deal to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

Taking to Instagram, the agent wrote: "Discussing about the future …" in a photograph alongside his client, who joined Chelsea on a free transfer last season.

The 22-year-old Frenchman The 22-year-old has been linked with several sides after spent the previous campaign on loan at Porto after signing for Chelsea last summer.

Most notably, he has attracted interest from Serie A side Bologna, who are keen to acquire the young defender on loan before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

However, it remains to be seen if Bologna can match the wages offered to the centre-half at Stamford Bridge.

Moreover, it has been revealed that the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt and Everton are also keeping tabs on Sarr, who is highly likely to be sent on a loan stint before the end of the month.

The pair will be working with the club to find the right move for Sarr this summer.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube