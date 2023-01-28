Skip to main content
Report: Malo Gusto Has Completed His Chelsea Medical

IMAGO / Sportimage

Malo Gusto has completed his medical at Chelsea ahead of joining from Lyon.

Chelsea are now closing in on their new right-back Malo Gusto, as the French defender has completed his medical at the club. He will not join the club until the summer as he going back on loan.

Gusto is set to be the player to give Reece James competition but it will have to wait until the summer. Lyon would only sanction the deal if they got the player back for the season.

Chelsea may look to sign a full-back on loan in the final days, or stick with what they have.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Malo Gusto has completed his medical at Chelsea ahead of his move. 

Gusto will sign a long-term deal at Chelsea like the many other players Chelsea have signed this month. The contract will run until 2029.

The deal will cost Chelsea €30million. Gusto will be loaned back to Lyon until July, and he will then become a new Chelsea player for the start of next season.

Many Chelsea fans are delighted with the signing but some are confused about the decision to loan the player back due to the need for full-backs now.

Reece James is due back to the pitch very soon, and the club will be hoping he can keep his fitness levels high until the end of the season. 

Chelsea now only have to make the Malo Gusto deal official on their social media accounts, but he is a Chelsea player.

