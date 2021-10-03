Report: Man City Leading Race for Benfica Star Darwin Núñez Amid Chelsea Interest

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are currently leading the race for £125 million Benfica star Darwin Núñez amid interest from Chelsea, according to reports.

The Uruguayan striker found the back of the net twice against Barcelona in their midweek Champions League clash, with Benfica winning the tie 3-0.

In his two seasons in Portugal, Núñez has scored 20 goals, in a total of 51 appearances.

SIPA USA

As reported by Daily Star, Manchester City believe they currently hold the edge in the race for Benfica sensation Darwin Núñez, thanks to their close relationship with Benfica in the transfer market.

Guardiola's side previously signed for Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson (£36 million) and centre-back Ruben Dias (£62 million), both of whom transferred from Benfica.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan, has already netted six goals in seven appearances this season, and the Portuguese side are aware that City are interested.

At present, Núñez's buy-out clause is set at £125 million, but City are optimistic that they would be able to sign the striker for closer to £70 million, should Benfica be ready to move the player on.

Sipa USA

Núñez has already attracted interest from Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich, especially after his stand-out performance against Barcelona.

Benfica manager Jorge Jesus, is well-aware of the quality Núñez possesses.

"All this decision-making ability, finishing and speed.

"He was Benfica's most expensive purchase, and when there is no pandemic, he will be the most expensive sale. He will be a world-class player.

"Unfortunately for me, maybe I will lose him in a short time."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube