Report: Man City Want Chelsea Defender Reece James - Pep Guardiola 'Huge Admirer'

There's no doubting his quality if there was any before now.

Manchester City are interested in Chelsea defender Reece James, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has broken through into the Blues first-team following his impressive loan spell at Wigan Athletic in 2018-19.

James has gone onto make 84 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea which also saw him lift the Champions League in May - a game where he played an integral part in, in Portugal.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

Chelsea's opponents that night were Manchester City and according to the Athletic, they have added James to their transfer wishlist.

Pep Guardiola is a 'huge admirer' of James and wants to bring him up north to the Etihad.

James' versatility is an added bonus - he can play at right-back, right wing-back and centre-back, and also central midfield if required.

Four years remain on James' contract in west London and Chelsea aren't looking to sell the England international, who is currently at the European Championships with the Three Lions and Gareth Southgate.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

Whether or not City would need James, let alone convince Chelsea of letting him go is another matter all together. With Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker already in their ranks, James would face fierce competition.

He also only signed a new deal at Chelsea last year so it is extremely unlikely that he would depart for the Premier League champions this summer.

Chelsea were in the market for a new right-sided player. Achraf Hakimi of Inter Milan was of interest but PSG appear to have won the race. However, that move was not going to affect James' position in the Blues side.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube