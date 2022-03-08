Newcastle United and Manchester United are both considering acting on their interest to make a summer move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and despite talks taking place in January, nothing has advanced, nor is an agreement believed to be near at this stage, as per recent reports.

Rudiger admitted last month that his future will not just depend on him, but the Club also, telling the Athletic: "I feel great here, I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here. But there are also other people who have to make decisions.

"Of course I want to win the Premier League. Does it keep getting better and better for me at Chelsea? Yes."

IMAGO / News Images

The Germany international has attracted interest from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich among others, but is expected to decide his future once the 2021/22 campaign has concluded.

His future has been made slightly more complicated due to Chelsea's ownership situation after Roman Abramovich put the Club up for sale last week.

Head coach, Thomas Tuchel acknowledged is could impact the out of contract players, but didn't want to make any predictions.

Tuchel said last week: “Of course that’s a situation. Maybe the bottom line is we cannot help it. It is what it is. You never know, maybe it has a positive effect on the negotiation. Maybe it has a negative effect. We cannot predict."

IMAGO / News Images

Now as per the Telegraph, Newcastle are 'prepared to compete in the race' to sign Rudiger on a free transfer.

While Manchester United are holding a 'firm interest' in the central defender, with Ralf Rangnick an admirer, but United risk losing out on him due to uncertainty over the club's next manager, according to 90min.

Soon, Rudiger's future will become clearer, and Newcastle and Manchester United will learn their fate, but that will likely not happen until the season is over at the end of May.

