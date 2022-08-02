Report: Manchester City Bid Rejected By RB Leipzig For Chelsea Transfer Target Josko Gvardiol
The 20-year-old is on the radar of both Premier League sides as look to strengthen ahead of the start of the season.
The centreback is being tracked by several major European clubs as the summer transfer window progresses.
According to Bild, a £67million bid placed by Man City for the young defender has been rejected.
As per the reports, Chelsea are still weighing up the interest in negotiating, as the season draws closer without suitable defensive options.
Early in the transfer window, the Blues saw two experienced centrebacks leave Stamford Bridge in the form of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.
Rumours circulate that Marcos Alonso and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta also seek an exit from the London club this summer.
Despite the signing of Napoli ace Kalidou Koulibaly, Chelsea still find themselves short of defensive options.
A race to sign Sevilla star Jules Kounde saw the 23-year-old fly to Catalan to ply his trade at Barcelona for the upcoming season.
Chelsea would have to improve City's £67million bid in order to stand a chance at bringing the star to England.
With other defensive option Wesley Fofana reportedly being held a an £80-85million price tag, the Bundesliga side's demands may not be too outlandish.
