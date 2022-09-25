Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Could Be Favourites For Jude Bellingham Amid Chelsea Interest

Chelsea are one of the clubs interested in Jude Bellingham, but Manchester City seem favourites.

Jude Bellingham is the midfielder everyone wants this summer, but not everyone can have him. He's on every wish list in the top six clubs in the Premier League, and the player will have to decide which clubs suits him best when the time comes.

That club could be Manchester City, and the allure of playing with Pep Guardiola. Bellingham may not have grown up dreaming of City, but he might picture himself growing old at the club.

It will be a choice that the player makes himself, but Chelsea are hopeful he will choose London.

Manchester City could be favourites for Jude Bellingham.

According to TalkSport, Manchester City could be a likely destination for Jude Bellingham due to the fact his ex-Dortmund team-mates already play for the club and will have told him great things about the surroundings.

Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland joined Manchester City this summer, and both players have settled in superbly at the club. The positive feedback they will be giving to Bellingham could sway his decision, after all every player wants to play in a comfortable environment.

Jude Bellingham in action for England

Chelsea would be hoping he'd choose their project, but the pull of Graham Potter at the moment is less than that of a Pep Guardiola. 

The decision will ultimately lie with Bellingham, and Chelsea will of course be hopeful that his decision involves putting on the dark blue of the London club instead of the sky blue of the Manchester club.

