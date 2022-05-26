Report: Manchester City Eye Chelsea's Reece James as Kyle Walker 'Successor'

Manchester City are eyeing a move for Chelsea wing-back Reece James in order for him to replace Kyle Walker at the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

James has come through the Cobham academy at the Blues and become one of the club's most important players in the senior team.

Despite being on the sidelines through injury this season, he was still able to get six goals and ten assists in all competitions for Chelsea.

According to the Daily Mail, City have 'identified' the 22-year-old as a potential long-term replacement for Walker.

However Thomas Tuchel's side are keen to offer James a new contract at the club, with new deals for him and Mason Mount said to be a 'priority'.

Tuchel recently spoke on the defender and made a bold statement on how he could replicate the legacy N'Golo Kante has at the club, saying: "Not yet given the history of N’Golo and the titles and what he did over the years and with the national team, all the success.

"He (James) has everything that it takes to be one of the very best, but there is a long way to go for Reece.

"There is some incredible potential and he has the ability, the foundation, the body, the physique, the mindset to make his way to the very top, but there is still a long way to go. We will support him. We will push him so he can be that player for Chelsea."

James' performances this season have recently earned him another call-up to the England squad as they prepare for their upcoming Nations League fixtures.

